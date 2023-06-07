DGP Dilbag Singh orders crackdown on drug traffickers in J&K

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered the police officers to crack down on drug traffickers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP was chairing a review meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at Srinagar’s Police Headquarters. The course of action to uproot the drug menace and narcotic trade from J&K was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Special DG Crime J&K AK Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ MK Sinha, Bhim Sen Tuti, DIG Crime and senior officers of Crime Branch.

The DGP took a detailed review of the measures undertaken for combating trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the UT to save the youth from the dangerous affects of the drugs.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure better coordination with all stakeholders in imposing greater deterrence to combat drug-trafficking. The DGP stressed upon officers for devising a plan under which the record of drug consumers is collected at Panchayat /Block levels which he said could be helpful in identifying source of supply.

The DGP said the drug menace is a major threat to the socio-economic structure and it has become imperative for all the stakeholders to come together to uproot this menace and work in unison to make Jammu and Kashmir drugs free.

The DGP directed for establishing the ANTF secretariat in Crime Branch J&K to be headed by DIG crime branch for better coordination, feedback and analyzing of successful as well as failed cases. He said that the secretariat would also identify the grey areas where gaps need to be plugged in.

He stressed for creating SOPs and their adherence for achieving conviction in narco-cases.

The DGP also stressed for constituting district level task forces to deal with the narco-cases and added that progress of cases should be reviewed every month.

With regard to the poppy cultivation, he stressed for mapping of hotspots and providing alternate crops option under relevant Government of India policy to the cultivators. He however, directed for strict action against the repeated offenders and booking them under the PSA.

The DGP directed for attachment of property acquired through drug trade and also stressed for freezing of bank accounts and identifying known and suspected drug smugglers in border areas and subsequently initiating action against them. He also emphasized for identifying the payment methods being done through hidden channels including dark net.