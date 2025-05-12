DGMO-level dialogue continues as India, Pakistan discuss troop de-escalation, agree to uphold ceasefire

The second round of talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan were held Monday evening. The talks, which were initially planned for noon were deferred till the evening.

In an official statement, the army spokesperson stated that the talks between DGsMO were held at 5:00 PM, on 12 May.

Advertisement

“Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed. It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Earlier in a press briefing on Sunday, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai while lambasting Pakistan for violating the ceasefire agreement within a few hours of announcement, on Saturday night, said that they were expecting the Pak Army to violate.

Disappointingly and should I add expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pak Army to violate,” Ghai had outlined in clear words.

Revealing the details of the ceasefire term negotiated with his counterpart on Saturday afternoon, Ghai said that as they (Indian armed forces) getting into a huddle to wargame the events of the previous night, he received a message on hotline from Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah, seeking his willingness to communicate.

“Since our initial aim was to strike at terror camps and all our actions in the subsequent days were in response to the intrusions and violations by the PAF and Pak Army, it was decided that I would indeed speak with the Pak DGMO,” he said adding the call was undertaken at 1535 hrs.

Claiming that after the termination of cross border firing and air intrusions by either side from 1700Hrs, on 10 May, came into effect following the talks in which Abdullah proposed that both the countries cease hostilities.

‘’However, disappointingly and should I add expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pak Army to violate these arrangements by cross border and LC firing followed by drone intrusions across the expanse of the Western Front, through last night and in the early hours of the morning today,” he said.

“These violations were responded to robustly and dealt with as they must be. We have earlier today sent across a hotline message to the Pak DGMO highlighting their violation of the Understanding between the DGsMO on 10 May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely and punitively, if repeated tonight or later,” said the DGMO.

Lt Gen Ghai further warned Pakistan stating that in case of further escalation post the ceasefire, “there will be a response — and it will be a punitive one.”