DGCA issues advisory to Indian airlines after Pakistan closes its airspace

In the wake of the closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian airlines on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to airlines to implement passenger handling measures to ensure continued passenger comfort, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Pakistan had earlier closed its airspace for Indian airlines for over four months in 2019, following the Balakot air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The move follows rising tension between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In a statement, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that owing to the international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, several flight routes have been significantly altered, leading to extended flight durations and the possibility of technical stops.

Under the key measures, the DGCA has asked airlines to ensure transparent communication, proactively informing passengers about route changes, extended travel times, and any technical halts during their journey. This communication should occur at check-in, boarding, and via digital alerts.

Further, the airlines are required to revise catering based on the actual block time, ensuring adequate food, hydration, and special meal availability throughout the flight, including any technical stopovers.

The airlines have also been asked to be prepared for medical emergencies with sufficient onboard medical supplies and verification of the availability of emergency services at potential technical halt airports.

The call centres and customer service teams must be ready to handle delays, missed connections, and provide assistance or compensation as required by applicable regulations. Seamless coordination is essential among flight operations, customer service, ground handling, inflight services, and medical partners, the advisory further stated.