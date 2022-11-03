DG CRPF reviews preparedness of force in Kashmir

Dr. Sujoy Thaosen, DG CRPF, on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in Kashmir.

The DG after arriving from New Delhi commenced his visit from 130 Battalion at Awantipora, where he inspected the Arms workshop, and the Signal Company, where he lauded the hard work of personnel and interacted with them.

He then proceeded towards Banihal-Qazigund road Tunnel where he was briefed about the security scenario at the Tunnel. He also reviewed ROP (Road Opening) and other deployment along NH-44.

During his visit, the DG also interacted with the Officers and Jawans in Sainik Sammelan, commended their hard work and commitment to duties, and shared a meal with them in the Badakhana at Transit Camp Qazigund, 163 Bn CRPF.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said body of one terrorist has been recovered along with Two AK -47 Rifles, One Pistol and other war like stores.

At about 10 am, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.

The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired at the troops .

The operation was continuing and search of the area is under progress, he added.