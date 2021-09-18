DG BSF reviews situation on Arnia, RS Pura borders with Pakistan

Director General BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan along the international border (IB) with Pakistan.

The DG BSF before concluding his two days visit here visited the Ranbirsinghpura and Arnia Sectors on the IB and took stock of the situation.

DG BSF was accompanied by NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, and other officers. Jamwal briefed the DG BSF about the complexities of management of the RS Pura and Arnia border area under the prevailing current security scenario. DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan.

DG BSF visited the critical areas of Aik Nallah, Phalku Nallah, and other areas of RS Pura and Arnia border area and held discussions with sector and unit commanders on the ground, and reviewed the security situation.

During his two-day visit, DG BSF visited the entire area on IB of BSF Jammu frontier concluded in a very cordial atmosphere. He reviewed complexities and effective border domination done by the BSF during his visit to Field locations.

He interacted with Jawans through sainik samelan and was full of praise for BSF Jawans for their dedication towards safeguarding of IBs and told that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force. He was impressed with the commitment of Border men and that too in tough conditions and he also interacted with jawans and emphasized upon them to continue to work hard and he will look after the welfare of Jawans as they have given all for the motherland and as a senior member of the force it is his responsibility to work for them and their families.