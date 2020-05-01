Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed the city Health Department to develop an action plan to convert red zones into the orange and green zones and to handhold field machineries in maintaining the green zones.

Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of COVID-19 management in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with the officials.

In a statement, the Raj Niwas said the LG advised field officials to delineate containment zones properly to ensure their effective management.

“Adopt strict perimeter control measures, carry out active house-to-house surveillance and trace contacts extensively as per guidelines of the Central government,” Baijal said as per the statement.

At the outset, the Health Secretary made a detailed presentation on the status of Covid-19 management in Delhi.

“Secretary (Health) presented detailed analysis of spatial distribution of Covid-19 cases, containment zones and ward wise mapping of red, orange and green zones,” the Raj Niwas said.

It was informed that Delhi’s recovery rate is higher than the rest of the country and Delhi has almost conducted six times more tests than the national average per million population.

“The Lt. Governor directed all stakeholders for scaling up their efforts to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic. He also advised narrowing down of containment zones into micro containment zones for effective management,” it said.

The Lt. Governor further directed for extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring of ILI/SARI cases in buffer zones too.

“The LG instructed the Health department to develop an action plan to convert red zones into orange to green zones and handhold field machineries in maintaining the green zones. He also instructed that the steps required to augment testing capacity should be taken immediately.”

Baijal also directed extensive testing as per guidelines and ensure faster results of tests in a time bound manner.

“The Lt. Governor directed to provide protective gear to all frontline workers who are performing their duties at vulnerable places, especially the containment zones, hot spots, etc.”

Baijal also urged the people to cooperate with the administration and follow the health and administrative advisories in letter and spirit to contain the spread of the virus and breaking the chain.

Delhi has, so far, reported more than 3,500 Covid cases.

All the areas across the country have been divided into the red, orange and green zones based on the number of COVID cases reported from the area.

Red Zones have a high number of cases and a high doubling rate, Orange Zones have comparatively fewer cases and the Green Zones are the areas without any Covid cases in the past few weeks.

All the 11 districts of Delhi are red zones.