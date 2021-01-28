Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted a tweet on Wednesday evening that has stirred a major controversy back in his home state.

Actually, Fadnavis took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Wednesday and posted his photos with a sarcastic comment on Twitter aimed at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government comprising of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress.

“I travelled in Delhi Metro today to return back to the airport & reached in a very short span as compared to travel by road! Don’t know when will I be able to travel in Mumbai Metro 3 to the airport, looking at the things messed up by MVA on CarShed issues #Metro #Mumbai,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Don’t know when will I be able to travel in Mumbai Metro 3 to the airport, looking at the things messed up by MVA on CarShed issues 🤔#Metro #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/JKPTElbcdD — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 27, 2021

The MVA partners wasted no time in hitting back at the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said he was glad that Fadnavis appreciated the “Delhi Metro, developed by the Congress government.”

“The only metro (in Mumbai) completed was also by the (erstwhile Congress-NCP) government. Your government could not meet 2019 deadline,” Sawant said.

Sachin Sawant said that with vast experience in governance, the MVA will surely do what your (BJP-led Fadnavis government) could not if the hurdles created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government are removed.

Harshal Pradhan, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s media advisor, asked Fadnavis to “feel proud of Maharashtra first” before lavishing praise on others.

“You should feel proud that India’s best CM (Thackeray) has saved and given a forest to Mumbai in Aarey Colony. We are a growing state with visionary leadership. Be proud of the fastest developing state,” said Pradhan.

Not to be left behind, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked Fadnavis to help clear the obstacles allegedly created in the Mumbai Metro project by the BJP at the Centre.

“We want that these hurdles should be cleared, the state and Centre must jointly contribute to give a well-deserved Metro project to the citizens of Mumbai,” urged Tapase.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that “the work on Mumbai Metro is proceeding satisfactorily” as per schedules.

“It was your government that messed up by doing a deal with Shapoorji Pallonji builders. It was your government that favoured private builders over a public metro. If you want to look for someone to blame for this mess, do look into the mirror,” added Sawant.

(With IANS inputs)