Dev Deepawali: Kashi to glow with green fireworks and laser show

This November 15, the sacred city of Kashi will come alive, as millions gather to witness the world-famous Dev Deepawali.

Under the Yogi government’s leadership, the city has prepared a captivating experience for the visitors with a stunning confluence of a laser show and vibrant fireworks set to the hymns of Lord Shiva (Shiv Bhajan).

This year’s celebration promises an enchanting sight, as the sky above the revered river Ganga lights up with colorful patterns and intricate fireworks.

Both banks of the north-flowing river Jahnavi will be adorned with shimmering lights, and Kashi’s iconic semi-circular ghats will glow in the soft light of earthen lamps, creating a celestial garland across the riverscape.

Advertisement

Moreover, a special green fireworks display will take place on the sands near the Ganga Gate of the grand Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, synchronized to the mystical hymns and melodies dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Notably, the Yogi government has planned an impressive arrangement of 12 lakh lamps, complemented by laser shows and fireworks, to ensure this year’s Dev Deepawali is truly divine and unforgettable.

Deputy Director of Tourism Rajendra Kumar Rawat said here on Saturday that this year’s Dev Deepawali in Kashi will be a unique blend of traditional art and advanced technology. For the first time, green fireworks and a laser show, set to the music of Shiv bhajans, will create a magical 10-minute display using America’s ultra-modern “Fire One Firing” system.

Visitors to Kashi will enjoy the iconic Ganga Aarti along with green fireworks lighting up the sands across the river.

The green fireworks show will cover about 1.5 kilometers along the river’s sandbank, featuring 9 to 10 music tracks, including “Har-Har Shambhu” and “Shiv Tandava,” celebrating Lord Shiva. The sky will light up with rainbow-colored fireworks, creating vivid images that will be visible from afar.

The green fireworks are environmentally friendly, producing sounds below 70 decibels. The mix of fireworks, lasers, and music will offer an awe-inspiring experience, with vibrant colors and patterns illuminating the sky. Reflections of these stunning displays on the Ganga’s waters will make this Dev Deepawali a truly unforgettable night in Kashi.

——-