Despite task force action, vegetable prices continue to soar in Kolkata

Despite a series of market visits by the members of the task force set up by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to keep the prices of essential commodities under check, vegetable prices continue to soar in the retail markets of Kolkata.

Middle and lower-income group consumers are the worst hit by the exorbitant price of potatoes at Rs 35-40 per kg in the retail markets.

A member of the task force said that lower production cannot be the sole reason behind such high prices in the retail markets.

“The farmers claim that they are selling potatoes for Rs 15 per kg. So the retail price of the same product cannot be so high unless there is some hoarding by a section of the middlemen involved in the trade,” he said.

The prices of ginger have also gone up, ranging between Rs 180 and Rs 200 per kg, while garlic is being sold at Rs 280-380 per kg.

The prices of other staple vegetables have also gone up with capsicum and brinjal being sold at around Rs 100 a kg, tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg, and beans at Rs 170 per kg.

While the retailers are claiming that prices have gone up due to the high rates charged by the wholesalers, the wholesalers are claiming that because of the low production of certain vegetables, they are forced to purchase them at higher prices from the farmers.