After a BJP MLA Somendra Tomar ‘s parents and a relative tested Covid-19 positive, the MLA and all those who had come in their contact are being quarantined.

The MLA has met many people including officials and party leaders including an MP and few MLAs in the past week. The officials now are tracing the contact and travel history of the MLA’s parents while the COVID test of the MLA is also being done.

Dr Viswas Chaudhary, district surveillance officer for Covid-19 said that they are in the process of tracing the contact history of the MLA’s parents and also where they have stayed in the past few days.

Tomar had brought his 82-year-old father from Delhi after he had a fever. His parents were staying with his brother in Delhi. He admitted his father to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College where he was tested for Covid-19.

When his father tested positive he was moved to Max Hospital in Delhi. His mother and a relative who also tested positive have been admitted to the COVID ward of LLRM Medical College Hospital here.

In a statement, Somendra Tomar has said that he is now in quarantine and will have his COVID test done.

According to the sources, the MLA had come in contact with many people in the past week including some officials, the BJP MP, an MLA and some party leaders.

Though the officials are preparing contact history of Tomar’s parents, but only after the Covid-19 testing of the MLA any further decision about the people to be kept in isolation would be taken.

So far 795 cases have been reported in Meerut taking it to the fifth place in the state in the tally of Covid-19 cases. Gautam Budh Nagar tops the list followed by Agra, Kanpur, and Ghaziabad.

However, with 62 deaths, Meerut is second in the tally of COVID deaths behind Agra district.

The number of cases in Meerut is rising with each passing day. On Monday, 18 new cases were reported including that of two bank officials and two prisoners in jail while one death was reported.

Taking note of the situation, Divisional Commissioner of Meerut Anita C Meshram has written letters to all district magistrates of the division directing them to increase monitoring and other protocols in order to control the spread of the virus.

A nodal team of Dr Sharad Chandra and Excise Commissioner P Guru Prasad from Lucknow is also monitoring the situation. The team had visited different COVID hospitals in the district and is reviewing the situation along with the authorities.