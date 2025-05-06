Desperate AIADMK-BJP alliance crass opportunism, betrayal of TN: Stalin

Keeping the heat on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday debunked it as a coalition formed out of frustration due to successive electoral defeats in utter desperation.

“Those who are betraying Tamil Nadu by forming opportunistic alliances as well as their covert associates, frustrated by successive electoral defeats, are plotting in the vain hope of defeating the DMK. But, their calculations would prove futile with the people’s verdict having a different calculation in the 2026 assembly election,” he said, without naming either the AIADMK or the BJP, in a letter to the DMK cadre on the eve of the party completing four years in office and stepping into the fifth year on Wednesday (May 7).

Stalin called upon the party rank and file to reach out to the people explaining the achievements of the ‘Dravidian Model Government’, delivering good governance through people-centric schemes. Our initiatives have set a model for other states to adhere to and even states ruled by those who are ideologically opposed to us have started following us, he added.

Reiterating that the party has to switch to ‘poll mode’ with renewed vigour, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the party will retain power riding on the back of its performance.

Charging the opponents with resorting to slander and misusing institutions to launch politically motivated attacks, he said the DMK could not be scared into submission by such tactics and the result will show how flawed their calculations are.

“The DMK will continue to fight for the state’s legitimate rights,” the letter read, adding that the government had fulfilled most of the 505 poll promises made in 2021 and the remaining too would be fulfilled. “I have neither forgotten nor am I in denial mode about the few other poll pledges which are yet to be fulfilled. I am committed to fulfilling them,” he assured.

Having ruled the state six times, the DMK, with its well-oiled election machinery, is confident of making it a seventh time and that a consecutive one. To blunt the opposition attack on corruption, deterioration in law and order situation, Stalin urged the lower -rung party functionaries to engage the electorate through effective use of social media.

“Our focus for the next one year should be on poll-related works. Party District Secretaries have been provided with the action plans developed by the DMK headquarters. The Party’s activities on the ground should align with the action plan and the General Council slated for June 1 at Madurai will discuss and come out with elaborate strategies,” Stalin said.