Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, has organised a competition for Covid19 Street Vending Cart Design for designing new and cost-effective cart models. The NIDs students in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh took part in it from 22.12.2020 to 05.02.2021.

National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad coordinated with other NIDs and conducted a Design Hackathon for designing new carts to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to COVID-19. After selection, it is also proposed to offer these models on a mass scale to street vendors.

The objective of the competition was to design a new and cost-effective solution for a modern vending cart to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to COVID-19. The cart should also provide better business prospects in the post-COVID-19 world.

The design should also consider issues and opportunities for street vendors so that they can sell better with improved efficiency and pride. It should address the needs of all segments of society.

As street vendor uses conventional vending carts but, in the post-COVID-19 era, the requirements from a cart have evolved in terms of packaging of goods, display, billing, hygiene, foldability, compactness, mobility, accessories like a dustbin, seat etc., provision for shade, lighting, power supply etc.

Indian street vendors are going through a tough phase due to COVID -19 scenario. Loss of customers and demand, restriction of mobility, hygiene issues, and competitive challenges are dominant in the present time. Post COVID-19 time there are new emerging scenarios in street vending.

There lies an opportunity for street vendors to innovate their businesses and attract customers adapting to these changes. These street carts could become a turning point for product, storage, mobility and branding point of view.