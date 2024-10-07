Derogatory remarks against deities, great men of any caste or faith unacceptable: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday that while derogatory remarks against deities, great figures or saints of any caste, religion, or sect are unacceptable, anarchy in the name of protest will not be tolerated either.

During a review of the law and order situation with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Additional Chief Secretary Home, and other senior officials ahead of the upcoming festivals here on Monday , the Chief Minister emphasised the need to respect the beliefs of all sects.

“Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great figures, but this cannot be imposed on anyone,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that anyone who tampers with faith or makes derogatory remarks against great men, deities, or sects will be dealt with strictly under the law and punished. He also stressed that people of all religions and sects must show mutual respect.

He made it clear that anarchy, vandalism, or arson in the name of protest will not be tolerated, warning that anyone attempting such actions would face consequences.

Directing the police administration, the Chief Minister instructed that every district and police station must ensure that the Shardiya Navratri and Vijayadashami festivals are celebrated in an atmosphere of joy, peace, and harmony.

“Identify those who seek to disrupt the environment and take strict action. Deal firmly with anyone acting against the law,” he ordered.

The Chief Minister, while issuing instructions for ensuring women’s safety, stressed that foot and Police Response Vehicle (PRV) 112 patrolling (police emergency response system) should be increased in crowded areas. He emphasised that the safety and convenience of women and girls must be a priority, and all departments should work together to achieve this goal.