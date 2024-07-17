Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying holds brainstorming session on avian influenza

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) held a brainstorming session on avian influenza, focusing on surveillance and vaccination under the ‘One Health’ approach at Krishi Bhawan in the city.

The session was chaired by Secretary of the DAHD Alka Upadhyaya on Tuesday.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary of the Department of Health Research and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), set the context of the One Health mission.

The participants included senior experts from ICMR Headquarters, ICMR-NIV Pune, CSIR-Centre for Cell and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the National Centre for Disease Control, ICAR-NIHSAD Bhopal, ICAR-NIVEDI Bangalore, and representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Biotechnology, DM Cell, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the DAHD.

There was a consensus among the experts on the need for proactive One Health Coordination to prepare for exotic and emergent zoonotic diseases like avian influenza, according to a communiqué issued by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The focus of the discussions during the session was strengthening surveillance at the interface areas between humans, animals, and wildlife, augmenting active surveillance, and deploying cross-sectoral joint response teams (RRTs), it said.

The brainstorm marked a significant step towards a coordinated and comprehensive approach to managing avian influenza. By leveraging the One Health approach, the DAHD aims to enhance surveillance, response mechanisms, and vaccine development, thereby mitigating the impact of avian influenza and similar zoonotic diseases.

The poultry sector in India plays a crucial role in ensuring food security by providing a reliable source of high-quality protein. It significantly contributes to nutritional security and supports livelihoods, particularly in rural areas. The sector, which has grown steadily at a rate of 7-10 per cent over the past decade, also boosts trade and exports, contributing to the country’s economic growth.