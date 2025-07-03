Deoghar tightens pilgrim hospitality norms for Shravani Mela, caps food prices to prevent exploitation

In anticipation of the annual Shravani Mela, one of the country’s largest religious gatherings, the Deoghar district administration has moved swiftly to ensure fair treatment, hygienic conditions, and affordability for the millions of Kanwariyas expected to descend upon the holy town in the coming weeks. In a bid to protect pilgrims from commercial exploitation and to streamline essential services, the administration has issued strict directives capping the prices of key religious offerings and standard food items, while also mandating cleanliness, food safety, and legal compliance from vendors and hoteliers.

Issued under the directive of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Naman Priyesh Lakra, the orders reflect an effort to blend governance with the sanctity of devotion. Notably, items that form a central part of the pilgrims’ journey—such as peda, chura, and elaichidana—will now be sold at pre-notified rates to prevent profiteering during the spiritual season. Peda prepared with 800 grams of khoya and 200 grams of sugar will be available at ₹400, while a 700g-300g mix will cost ₹360. Chura from Raipur and Bardhaman will be priced at ₹80 and ₹60 per kilogram respectively, and elaichidana between ₹80 and ₹85/kg, depending on the quality. The administration has warned that any retailer found selling above these rates will face legal consequences.

Food pricing, which often becomes a point of distress for visiting pilgrims, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds, has been rationalised after a comparative market survey. Full meals at designated Marwari Basas will cost ₹80 per person. Regular rice thalis, vegetable curries, paneer dishes, and even tandoori and sattu-based items have been capped at accessible rates. The idea, the administration notes, is not to curb entrepreneurship but to maintain fairness and affordability in a moment of collective religious fervour.

But pricing is just one aspect. All hotels and food establishments have been asked to maintain strict hygiene standards—clean kitchens, provision of safe drinking water, proper drainage and waste disposal, and visible display of rate charts outside their premises. Sale of expired food items will be strictly prohibited. Use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial cooking is banned, and commercial gas will be made available in sufficient quantities. Packaged drinking water, if demanded by pilgrims, must be provided at reasonable rates, while clean water must be made available for free.

Further, all establishments must obtain valid food safety licenses, renewed online through the designated authority, failing which action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and other relevant regulations. The order mandates the installation of CCTV cameras at key points, especially in fully air-conditioned hotels which may be liable to apply revised GST slabs. Open drains near food outlets must be treated regularly with bleaching powder to avoid public health risks, and open waste dumping near roads has been prohibited. Where temporary arrangements are made, such as roadside stalls or makeshift eateries, owners have been asked to ensure that basic sanitation and toilet facilities are available in the vicinity.

The administration has also put the onus on vendors to verify the quality of raw materials, especially khoya, which is procured from states like Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Proof of purchase and supplier receipts must be kept on-site for random checks.

At its core, these measures are meant to protect the spiritual essence of the pilgrimage while ensuring a safe, fair, and respectful experience for the visiting devotees. The Shravani Mela is not merely a religious event, but a test of institutional coordination, civic behaviour, and ethical commerce. With over a million people expected over the month-long yatra, the challenge lies not just in crowd management, but in ensuring that faith is not exploited and service does not turn into speculation.

By declaring clear boundaries between tradition and transaction, the Deoghar administration has set the tone for a more disciplined and pilgrim-centric Shravani Mela. Whether the execution matches the intent will unfold as the sacred chants echo once again through the ancient lanes of Baba Dham.