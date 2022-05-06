Denmark PM’s home painting praised in India after PM Modi’s Tour

Various top BJP leaders from Odisha took to Twitter and shared a photo of the moment the two prime ministers shared a lighter moment in the painting portraying the rich culture of India and its coastal state.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Denmark and was given a grand welcome. Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksson even took her to see her home. He showed PM Modi a painting which started being discussed in India as well. Actually, this painting was gifted to him by PM Modi. When she came to India, PM Modi presented her a painting as a gift.

It is a Pattachitra painting which is associated with the folk art of Odisha. Frederickson has decorated it on the wall of his house. It is said that this painting is of Ram Darbaar Several politicians from Odisha expressed their happiness by sharing a picture inside Fredericshan’s house.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also praised this painting and said that this painting not only shows the rich culture of India but also indicates the growing power of India. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also shared this painting on Twitter.