Democracy cannot prosper if there is no security: V-P Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted on Wednesday that democracy cannot prosper if there is no security.

Addressing the 65th and 66th Convocation Ceremony of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, as the Chief Guest, Dhankhar said peace is quintessential, fundamental for survival of democracy.

Advertisement

“Never forget, peace is secured from a position of strength. Democracy can blossom and prosper only in peace that is earned through strength, effective security, economic resilience, internal harmony. History is proof of it. Invasions can be thwarted and peace secured only when we are ever ready for war,” the Vice-President said.

Advertisement

“Bharat (India) has sent a global message. No longer shall we tolerate terrorism. We will liquidate it and destroy the source of it. Peace is not absence of conflict. It is the presence of preparedness. Democracy is a delicate bloom in its fertile soil of security. Democracy cannot prosper if there is no security. The sunlight of economic opportunity and the steady reign of social harmony also require peace,” Dhankhar said.

On matters of security and national fortitude, the Vice-President declared, “Without peace, democracy withers into fear, mistrust, and chaos. But let us not mistake peace for passivity. Lasting peace is never given — it is earned and it is defended.”

He said a nation secures its borders by decisive policies, by being resilient in its economy — then the nation becomes a fortress of peace.

“We have to emerge as a powerful military force in the region. Emergence of recent combinations that were decisively defeated by us — we have to be ever cognizant of them. We must embrace the ancient wisdom. And mind you, India is a global treasure of knowledge because of our ancient scriptures. There is Shanti Mantra. If we believe in peace, the nation has never believed in expansion,” the Vice-President said.