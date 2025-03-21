Deloitte India bets big on Uttar Pradesh’s growth story, opens office in Lucknow

Deloitte India has expanded its presence in Uttar Pradesh by inaugurating a new office in the state capital on Friday to solidify its commitment to supporting UP’s ambition of growing into a US$1 trillion economy by 2030.

Deloitte India marked this milestone a year after opening its office in Noida.

With this new addition, Deloitte India now has 19 offices across 14 cities in the country.

While inaugurating the office, state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Uttar Pradesh has become a global investment destination by attracting companies that seek both scale and talent. As we work towards becoming an industry hub across sectors, the presence of leading firms like Deloitte is a strong endorsement of the state’s vision. The expansion reflects business-friendly policies, a skilled workforce, and the robust infrastructure the state offers to further enhance innovation, boost employment, and support our journey towards economic excellence.”

Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said, “As one of India’s fastest-growing states, UP has established itself as a global testing hub, a booming centre for electronics manufacturing, and is on its way to becoming a semiconductor hub. With its expanding infrastructure, flourishing digital ecosystem, and skilled workforce, the state presents immense opportunities for businesses and professionals alike,” he said.

He added, “At Deloitte, we are driven by purpose, committed to nation-building, and dedicated to empowering communities. Tier 2 and 3 cities are an important part of our strategy as they play a crucial role in the next wave of growth and innovation. Our decision to expand to Lucknow underscores our confidence in the region’s potential and our commitment to contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic and technological transformation.”

In its initial phase, the establishment is expected to generate 800-1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, with plans to scale further over the next five years. Additionally, Deloitte India will collaborate with local academic institutions and training centres to enhance employability through skill development programmes and internships, creating a pipeline of industry-ready talent.