Delhiites will reply to Sisodia’s boastful speeches in upcoming assembly polls: Sachdeva

Reacting to senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia’s address at the party headquarters on Saturday, a day after he was released on bail, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that the people of Delhi will respond to the boastful speeches made by the AAP leader who is currently released on conditional bail, in the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

Sachdeva claimed that the people of the city want to know from AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, whether it is true that they were granted bail under unusual conditions, such as having to report to the police station twice a week and keep his phone location active 24/7.

He also pointed out to the two AAP leaders that they should also explain whether the bail amount of 30 lakh rupees is not an extraordinarily hefty amount.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief further stated that AAP leaders, who he claimed were dreaming of seizing BJP’s security deposits in the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi should remember how the people of Delhi recently rejected their slogan during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader further claimed that in the upcoming Assembly elections, not only will the people reject the AAP’s slogan to seize BJP’s security deposits, but they will also ensure that most of their candidates are going to lose their deposits.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which is celebrating the bail, should remember that Lalu Yadav, was also granted bail in the fodder scam, but he later received a long sentence in 2016,” Sachdeva added.

Meanwhile, while addressing the gathering at the party office a day after his release on bail, Sisodia had hit out at the BJP, accusing it of framing businessmen and opposition leaders in fake cases.

Sisodia also alleged that such laws that were made to deal with serious criminals and terrorists were being misused by the ruling dispensation.