Delhi will give Kejriwal all 70 seats in assembly polls, asserts Atishi

Expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Friday that the people of Delhi would give Arvind Kejriwal all 70 seats, making him the CM once again.

She said since the BJP could not compete with the AAP chief’s work, it tried to tarnish his image by falsely implicating him and sending him to jail.

The CM in her speech during the Delhi Assembly session alleged, “By putting him behind bars, the BJP stopped pensions for the elderly and widows for six months, cut off funding for the Water Board, and blocked medicines for hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” she added.

“However, now that Arvind Kejriwal is out of jail, all the pending work will be completed under his leadership,” she added.

Atishi lamented that Kejriwal is not the CM at the moment. She called it a grave injustice to the AAP chief, the leader who was chosen by the people of Delhi, their rightful leader.

The incumbent Delhi CM accused the BJP of using Central agencies to target AAP leaders. For the past two years, the saffron party tried every possible way to trouble the AAP and its leaders by using the CBI, ED, and IT departments, she alleged.

She said despite many raids on AAP leaders, they (the Central agencies) found nothing because Kejriwal’s party is honest and works for the people.

The CM further alleged that the BJP’s ultimate goal is to halt the work for the people of Delhi.

Atishi also underscored the immense impact of Kejriwal’s leadership, claiming that he is the only leader who has delivered a profit-making budget while ensuring free essential services to the people. “Delhi has become the only government with a budget surplus under Kejriwal’s leadership,” she added.

She said with Kejriwal now released from jail, under his guidance, all pending projects and welfare schemes for the people will resume.