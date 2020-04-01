A doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus at the Delhi State Cancer Institute in the Dilshad Garden area.

The doctor worked with the oncology department and her family and other contacts in the last few days are being traced. The hospital has been shut for today and is being disinfected.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said it is reported that the doctor had visited her brother’s house recently, who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back.

Earlier on Tuesday, a doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi’s Babarpur area was reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus, prompting authorities to ask patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 to go into home quarantine for the next 15 days.

Last week, a northeast Delhi Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter had tested positive for novel Coronavirus. A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor were quarantined for 14 days.

A notice to this effect from Shahadara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive. People have been asked to report if they develop any corona symptoms.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the government will ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

In an order on Sunday, the Delhi government had also decided to provide accommodation to doctors — who are at the frontline of the battle against the deadly novel Coronavirus — at Hotel Lalit.

Delhi has 120 positive cases of Coronavirus with two deaths. Twenty-four cases reported on Tuesday were from the Markaz Nizamuddin where a religious congregation was held last month.

Across India, the number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 1,397 after 146 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. According to the health ministry, 35 people have died.