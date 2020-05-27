Facing the wrath of heatwave, Delhi sizzled on Tuesday recording the hottest day in May in the last 18 years as the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory rose to 46 degrees Celsius.

The people sweltered under a scorching heat wave as most places recorded their maximum temperatures six notches above normal and the mercury soared to 47.6 degrees Celsius in Palam area.

The last time the mercury at the Safdarjung weather station touched the 46-degrees-Celsius mark was on May 19, 2002, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The all-time record for Safdarjung in May is 47.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 29, 1944.

The IMD said the weather stations at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar recorded their respective maximum at 45.4 degrees and 46.8 degrees Celsius.

In large areas, a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for two days on the trot.

In small areas like Delhi, heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.

However, Delhi is expected to get some respite from the stifling heat on May 28 due to a fresh Western Disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels.

Meanwhile, a red heatwave warning was issued for Maharashtra’s drought-prone Vidarbha district, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Rajasthan’s Churu recorded a day temperature of 50 degrees Celsius – the second hottest day ever recorded in May since May 19, 2010.