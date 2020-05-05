A floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, located in Delhi’s Rajpath area, was partially sealed on Tuesday after a senior law ministry official tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to two senior government officials, an officer of the Law Ministry, housed in the fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, he last attended office on April 23.

Gate number 1 and 2 which the officer was using have been closed, along with the corresponding lifts, for disinfecting and will remain closed till Wednesday, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

This is the second incident of sealing of a government office due to the Coronavirus infection in the Lutyens’ zone.

Last month, the NITI Aayog building was sealed for two days after a director-level officer tested positive for Coronavirus.

The building was sealed for thorough disinfection and sanitisation.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

In April again, as many as 125 families living near the Rashtrapati Bhavan were asked to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after an individual there tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

In the steepest spike witnessed so far, India recorded 195 deaths, 3,900 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking total fatalities to 1,568 and number of infections to 46,433, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released on Tuesday.

National capital Delhi has seen a surge in the Coronavirus cases with 4,898 infections and 64 deaths so far.

Globally, infections crossed 3.5 million with over 250,000 deaths on Tuesday according to Johns Hopkins University.