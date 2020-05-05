A schoolboy in Delhi has been taken into custody and several others identified as the city police on Monday initiated a probe against the Instagram chat group “Bois Locker Room” carrying photos of minor girls and women subjected to lewd comments, slut-shaming and body shaming.

‘Bois Locker Room’, allegedly involving a group of teenage boys from Delhi schools, created a storm on social media on Sunday when a female Instagram user leaked chats from the group, including obscene images of around 15-16 girls.

“A group of South Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this IG group named ‘Boy’s locker room’ where objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. Two boys from my school are a part of it,” she wrote.

She also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where they could be seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over them.

Taking cognisance of the raging controversy regarding the Instagram group, the Delhi Police on Monday said that it is looking into the matter based on the social media posts and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and other relevant IPC sections.

“We have come to know about this through social media monitoring. We haven’t received any complaint in this regard so far. However, we are analysing the social media posts and are looking deeply into the matter,” said Anish Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime.

Besides, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Monday sent a notice to Instagram and the police, asking for an inquiry into the private chat group named ‘Bois Locker Room’ (a variant of the word ‘boys’) being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the notice that the members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques and methods of raping women and gang-raping minors.

“The commission is in possession of many screenshots of the group wherein the handle names and the usernames are clearly visible. This is a very serious matter as an open media platform is being used for illegal activities,” added Maliwal while asking the Delhi Police and Instagram to respond by May 8.

The DCW chief also termed it as “a clear example of a gruesome criminal and rapist mindset”.

Breaking – DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women – DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

Class 11 and 12 students of four or five schools in south Delhi are believed to be involved in the outrageous forum on Instagram.