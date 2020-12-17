Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with a Delhi riots case, alleged before a court on Wednesday that he has not been given any medical treatment by the Tihar jail authorities for his toothache for the last three days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar directed the jail superintendent to provide proper medical treatment to Umar Khalid as per the prison rules.

The court directed the jail authorities to file a compliance report before it within two days.

It said if a dentist was not available in the jail for check up, Umar Khalid should be taken to a dentist outside the prison.

“Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to provide proper medical treatment to the accused (Khalid) as per rules of Jail Manual. If the dentist is not available in the jail for check up till next day, the accused may be taken to a dentist outside the prison for the check up and for the treatment, if required. A report of compliance be filed in the court within two days,” the court said in its order.

Umar Khalid claimed a dentist who was to visit the jail on Wednesday didn’t arrive.

He said he was in pain and it would be difficult for him to wait for another week for the dentist’s visit.

Umar Khalid was arrested on October 1 in the case.The court earlier this month extended his judicial custody for 14 days.

He was also arrested in September in a separate case related to a larger conspiracy in the riots.