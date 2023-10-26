Delhi reels under ‘poor’ air quality, average AQI 256

The national capital on Thursday was reeling under ‘poor’ air quality, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 256, as per the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

According to the pollution-control agency, the data was based on readings from 34 out of 40 air quality monitoring stations across the city.

Anand Vihar area clocked the worst air quality across the city with an AQI of 312 falling under ‘very poor’ category, followed by Nehru Nagar with 309, also reeling under ‘very poor’, Shadipur on the edge of poor category with an AQI of 299, Bawana- 294, Jahangirpuri- 292 and Mundka- 287.

Notably, AQI reading between 201and 300 falls under the ‘poor’ category, while 301- 400 falls under ‘very poor’ category, as per the CPCB.

Poor air causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure and ‘very poor’ air causes respiratory illness, according to the pollution control authority.

Decrease in wind speed during the winter days and overall meteorological conditions during this period cause the air quality to fall in the city.

On Thursday, city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below season’s average, while the sky remained clear through the day, the weatherman said.

Delhi government launched ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign on Thursday in view of countering air pollution in the city.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai began the drive at the ITO traffic lights, encouraging public to switch- off vehicles while waiting at the traffic signals.

Meanwhile, Stage- II of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) is in force across the capital in view of the bad air days the city battles in the winter season.

Anti- Industrial pollution campaign is also underway in Delhi to keep a check on city’s inbound industrial pollutants, as pollution is at its peak during this time of the year.