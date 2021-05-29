Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the national capital recorded the lowest single-day spike since March. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported around 900 Covid-19 cases.

“Around 900 cases were reported in the last 24 hours,” Kejriwal said.

On March 23, the national capital had registered 1,100 cases.

Delhi witnessed a steady decline in Covid cases and positivity rate for the last three weeks.

On Friday, the city reported 1,141 new Covid infections and the daily positivity rate was below 2 per cent.

The active COVID-19 cases are now below 15,000, and the Covid patients under home isolation reduced to under 7,000.

The national capital which has been under strict lockdown since April 15 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be unlocked phase-wise from Monday (May 31). A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday.

Making the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it has been over a month that Delhi has been under lockdown and people supported it as well, and now the time has come when the process of unlocking will start from next week.

He said that in DDMA’s meeting, it has decided that Delhi will be unlocked phase-wise and from Monday two activities will be open — construction and factories.