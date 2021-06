In an unfortunate incident, a Delhi Police Sub Inspector allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

He was posted at Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi. The 31-year-old SI went to the terrace of the police station and allegedly killed himself.

The police officer hailed from Agra.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Moreover, the police stated that no suicide note was recovered so far.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.