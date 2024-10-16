Delhi Police register six FIRs for multiple bomb threats to flights

The Delhi Police have registered at least six First Information Reports (FIRs) related in connection with bomb threats received by multiple airline companies in the last couple of days.

According to a police official, these threats were aimed at both domestic and international flights scheduled to fly to different states and countries.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on a series of bomb threats to various airlines across the country.

In the last 48 hours, at least 13 bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes but all turned out to be hoax calls.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet received a direct message on the social media platform X claiming a bomb threat concerning two of its flights.

“The authorities were immediately informed and the laid down safety protocols were followed. Passengers on both aircraft disembarked safely and after receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities the aircraft were released for further operations,” said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, an Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after it received a security alert related to a bomb in the flight.

The aircraft was parked in an isolation bay but the police found nothing suspicious in the aircraft.