Delhi Police issues advisory to alert citizens against digital scams

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police, has issued guidelines to alert citizens and influential individuals about digital scams targeting unsuspecting victims in the national capital.

According to the cyber unit, scammers are creating fake accounts on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, impersonating company Managing Directors (MDs), CEOs, and owners by using their photographs as display pictures.

These fraudsters use these fake accounts to send messages to accountants, finance departments, offices, and the public, directing immediate fund transfers under the pretext of urgent meetings or projects. Specific bank account details are shared, accompanied by explicit instructions to transfer funds immediately.

Advertisement

The unit has reported three such cases in the last 10 days, where scammers managed to siphon off significant amounts, ranging from lakhs to crores of rupees, by deceiving their victims.

To counter these scams, the cyber unit has recommended several precautionary measures such as physical or verbal confirmation of unusual or urgent fund transfer requests, especially those received via WhatsApp or similar platforms.

In case of unusual requests, verify the information with another senior official in the organization before proceeding with any transaction. Establish strict internal controls for high-value transactions, requiring dual or multi-level approvals, and conduct regular training sessions for employees to recognize and report suspicious communication attempts.

The IFSO has emphasized the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard individuals and organizations from falling victim to such sophisticated scams.