Delhi Police detains coordinator, owner of Rau’s IAS centre

The Delhi Police has detained the coordinator and owner of Rau’s IAS Centre in Old Rajinder Nagar after flooding in its basement resulted in the death of three UPSC aspirants including two women.

The incident occurred after a nearby drain burst, leading to rapid flooding of the basement area.

The tragedy has sparked protests outside the coaching centre, with several students demanding immediate action against those responsible.

Delhi Minister Atishi has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident and sought its report from the Chief Secretary within 24 hours.

Following the incident, the Opposition BJP and the ruling AAP indulged in a blame game, with each holding the other responsible for the tragic deaths of the three civil services aspirants.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the site and criticized the AAP administration, alleging that area MLA had ignored repeated appeals by locals to get the drains cleaned.

Sachdeva blamed the local administration for negligence, contributing to the tragedy.

The Opposition party has also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased students and registration of a police case against the Delhi government and the MCD.

However, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak defended the local administration’s efforts, stating the incident happened due to a drain burst at one point.

“A drain burst at one point, due to which this issue has occurred. Pumps have been placed to remove the water. Had it been due to lack of desilting (of drains), water would have accumulated in other buildings as well, but the basement of only one building has been submerged because the drain burst at only one point,” he said.

Asserting that politics must not be done in the case, Pathak also questioned the BJP, stating the area had a BJP councillor for the past 15 years.

“The BJP must answer too. For the past 15 years, this area had a BJP councillor. Why was the drain not made? All drains cannot be made in one year. Politics must not be done in this case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded an immediate CBI probe into the incident.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said: “We want an immediate CBI inquiry into the misuse of desilting funds by both these governments. Crores of rupees have been spent on desilting but nothing has happened on the ground.”