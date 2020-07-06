Applauding the brave act of a constable in Delhi Police, Commissioner SN Shrivastava took to Twitter and said, “I commend the brave work of Constable Dinesh. He deserves a big round of applause and encouragement.”

Constable Dinesh had braved bullets fired by a criminal while giving him chase in north Delhi’s Bawana area.

“It is such gallant work from Delhi policemen which galvanises the police force and lifts everyone to perform to their best. I commend the brave work of Constable Dinesh. He deserves a big round of applause and encouragement,” Shrivastava said.

In a CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, a criminal is seen opening fire at Delhi Police constable Dinesh who kept on chasing him despite being aimed at and shot. The bullet missed Dinesh.

The incident is of June 27 from Bawana where a robbery of a motorbike was reported and immediately the beat staff head constable Jasbir and constable Dinesh started chasing the criminals.

When the criminal saw Dinesh chasing him he took out a pistol and opened fire at him.

“I did not use my pistol as it was a public place and others present in the area might have got hurt. I kept chasing him with a stone in my hand. He fired at me and luckily the bullet missed me,” Constable Dinesh told IANS.

Though at that point, the criminals escaped but later the duo identified as Depak and Rahul, both residents of Sonipat, Haryana were arrested.