Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday again raised the issue of Batla House encounter ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Dwarka three days before the assembly elections, the prime minister said the national capital also needs a government that will give direction and not resort to blame games.

Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, PM Modi said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues of national security.

“These people can cry for the terrorists of Batla House and put security forces in the dock to support them but cannot develop Delhi,” PM Modi said. On Monday too, he had raised the Batla House encounter during a public meeting in Karkardooma.

In his Dwarka speech, PM Modi also asked whether those who instigate people and do appeasement politics will work for the betterment of Delhi.

“Delhi needs a government which, when needed, supports the nation’s stand, stands with our brave soldiers. Delhi does not want political leaders that weaken India’s side in times of terror attacks, giving the enemy an opportunity to attack India with their statements.”

Talking about India’s surgical strikes against Pakistan, PM Modi accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of doubting the bravery of the Army.

“Such statements came after decisions like surgical strikes and airstrikes. Remember, statements the people sitting in the government here made?”

Hre further accused the AAP dispensation of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital and asked if the AAP government’s ‘mohalla clinics’ will work if Delhiites fall sick outside the city.

The people of Delhi say the country has changed, and now is the time for Delhi’s transformation, the prime minister told the gathering.

“Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us,” he said.

The Centre, he added, opened more bank accounts for the poor than the population of US, and built more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.

The PM further said opposition parties are spreading lies and rumours about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but people of Delhi understand this.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP, he asked them to punish those who insult armed forces.

Earlier on Monday, addressing his first election rally in Delhi’s Karkardooma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly election saying his party’s victory is crucial for the progress of the national capital.

The Prime Minister also promised that when BJP comes to power it will work for the unauthorised colonies’ development and provide housing for all by 2022.

Further, targeting the AAP, PM Modi accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of not allowing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to be implemented in Delhi.

Speaking on anti-CAA protests in Seelampur, Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh, Modi said the protests were no coincidences claiming that these are a “conspiracy to divide India”.

“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, protests were held over the past several days regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Is this performance just a coincidence? No. This is a conspiracy.”

“There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation,” he added.

The national capital goes to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

(With PTI inputs)