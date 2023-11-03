Delhi-NCR residents gasp for breath as air quality turns ‘severe’

As Delhi gasped for breath, air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR fell down to the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning, and people are experiencing breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

In the morning there was a thick haze blanket in the skys of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations,

as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri.

In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473 respectively.

Moreover, AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the ‘severe’ category with Sector 62, Sector 1 and Sector 116 recording 483, 413 and 415 respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, health experts have advised to follow precautions including wearing masks and avoiding going out unnecessarily.

Doctors and paediatrician, are also worried about the air pollution in the national capital and its on going to impact on the pediatric age group more than adults as number of patients with breathing problems has increased. More people have coughs, colds, water and irritation in their eyes, and breathing problems. People of every age are affected by this. The use of masks are recommended by doctors.

Delhi government on Thursday ordered for all the government and private primary schools to remain shut for the next two days.

In the wake of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

Stage III of the GRAP is implemented when the AQI hits Severe in the range of 401-450. As part of its response to combat pollution the state government can impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas and may suspend physical classes in schools for primary grade children up to Class 5. The Delhi government has since suspended primary school classes.