Morning ‘aarti’ performed at Delhi’s Jhandewalan temple on fifth day of Navratri

On the fifth day of Navrati, an early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at Delhi’s Jhadewalan temple.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the temple to take part in the ‘aarti’ and honour Goddess Durga.

As the priests recited the prayers, the temple echoed with the melody.

The fifth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess ‘Skanda Mata’, a form of Goddess Durga.

It is reckoned that worshipping ‘Skanda Mata’ relieves us from negativity and infuses us with positive energy.

Morning ‘aarti’ was also performed at Mumbai’s Mumba Devi temple in Maharashtra.

The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

From Ashwin Shukla Paksha’s Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed.

While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the nation, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ram Leela, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in various parts of the country.

The burning of King Ravana’s effigies marks the story’s conclusion on Vijayadashami.