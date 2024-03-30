Delhi Minister Gahlot quizzed by ED for nearly 5 hours in liquor policy case

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday and was questioned for over five hours by the agency at their office in Delhi regarding the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Gahlot, while leaving from the ED office in the national capital, told reporters that he replied to all questions asked by the agency, and they revolved around all the aspects of the now scrapped liquor policy and he gave answers to the agency as per best of his knowledge about the same, and he replied in a proper way.

Speaking on being asked by a reporter about an alleged scam in the now scrapped liquor policy, he said the AAP’s stand is the same that there has been no such scam, and added with time, all will get convinced about this.

Advertisement

Gahlot further told reporters that he answered all questions asked by the ED with regard to the policy regarding all its aspects for almost five hours after the questioning began at around 11.30 am.

On being asked about cross questioning, Gahlot said that no cross questioning was done.

Over a question by a reporter related Vijay Nair, Gahlot said that there is a government bungalow allotted in his name at Civil Lines, but he always stayed at his Vasant Kunj residence with his family, as they did not want to move from the house, and added that he had given a statement earlier to the CBI and now as well that he was not aware about Vijay Nair living at the Civil Lines House.

Gahlot also said that it was the second time that he was summoned by the ED to which he appeared on Saturday and earlier summons came about a month ago during the assembly session and he had told the agency and sought time as he as a minister had a lot of work during the Assembly Session.

Speaking over Goa elections, he said that he was never a part of what was happening in Goa, neither the election campaign and was unaware of developments in that state.

Gahlot is the AAP’s legislator representing Najafgarh assembly constituency, and is also the Minister for Transport, Home and Law in the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case on March 21, is presently in the ED’s custody till April 1.