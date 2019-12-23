The Delhi Metro’s Blue Line on Monday faced slowdown as the trains were moving slow between Rajiv Chowk, one of the busiest stations, and Rajendra Place.

As per the reports, the movement was slow since the morning peak hours.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) through a Tweet informed that the operations were affected on the Blue Line while it was normal on other lines.

The movement was not normal till the afternoon as the DMRC informed that the maintenance work will take some extra time as maintenance is needed for track in this particular section.

Blue Line Update Trains will continue to run with slow speed from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours. We regret the inconvenience caused. Please allow for extra time in your commute. https://t.co/6ym6ycT7A8 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 23, 2019

Blue Line is the busiest of all the lines on the Delhi Metro network faced issues in operations multiple times earlier as well.