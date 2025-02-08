Delhi mandate public endorsement of PM’s leadership: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi for giving a clear mandate to the BJP, said the people have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capable leadership and guarantees of social welfare.

Assuring that the BJP would restore Delhi’s honour and glory on Saturday, he said this election stands as a testament to the public trust in Prime Minister Modi’s competent and visionary leadership.

Taking a dig at the AAP, the chief minister said that the people of Delhi have rejected the party’s misguided policies and reposed faith in the BJP’s welfare-oriented policies. He accused Arvind Kejriwal of insulting Haryana’s soil, wondering how could he be loyal to Delhi as he couldn’t be loyal to Haryana.

He said under the prime minister’s leadership, India has achieved historic milestones over the past decade and emerged as a global power.

He said the country has made strides toward self-reliance under the prime minister’s leadership. Initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the Garib Ann Kalyan Yojana have empowered every section of society.

As a result of the Modi’s leadership, India has now become the fifth-largest economy in the world, said the Chief Minister.

Saini asserted that the people of Delhi are now prioritising development in the national interest. The public has recognised and rejected the politics of appeasement and false promises that have misled them for years, he said.

The chief minister said the people of Delhi now stand firm with the prime minister’s policies and the BJP’s transparent and strong governance.

He congratulated the dedicated and hardworking BJP workers whose commitment and perseverance played a crucial role in this victory.

Saini assured that after the formation of a BJP government in Delhi, all Central government schemes reach the public with complete transparency.

He said with the BJP coming to power, Delhi would benefit from world-class infrastructure, improved transportation, clean water supply, and robust healthcare facilities.

Saini visited Gita Sthali Jyotisar on Saturday to offer prayers following the BJP’s victory in Delhi. Later, he performed prayers at the sacred Vat Vriksha, under which Lord Krishna delivered the holy Bhagavad Gita Teachings, amidst Vedic chants.