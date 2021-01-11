After the seven states, Delhi and Maharashtra have confirmed bird flu leading to a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture on the issue.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture has summoned senior officials of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry to examine the availability of animal vaccines in the country; the meeting will take place at 3 pm today.

Seven other states – Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat – had earlier confirmed Avian Influenza as the cause of the recent bird deaths.

As of now, Haryana has reported the most number of bird deaths with more than 4 lakh birds have died in the last few weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh are also on alert.

After confirmation of Avian Influenza positive samples in poultry (two poultry farms) of Panchkula district, Haryana, State has deployed 9 Rapid Response team and control and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres.

Samples of crow/wild birds have been confirmed for Avian Influenza (H5) from Surat district of Gujarat and Sirohi district of Rajasthan. Further, reports of unusual deaths of 86 crows and 2 egrets were received from Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh).

Reports of unusual mortality of wild birds have also been received from Nahan, Bilaspur and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation regarding AI. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.