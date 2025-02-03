Delhi is a failed model: Naidu, a key NDA ally, joins BJP’s attack against Kejriwal

As the high-stakes campaign for the Delhi assembly elections nears its final stage, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, a prominent ally of the BJP at the Centre, has joined the saffron party’s charge against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party

Terming AAP’s governance model in Delhi a “failed model”, Naidu said Delhi is becoming poorer by the day and the city needs Narendra Modi’s model now.

“Delhi is a failed model. There is no doubt about it. Those who create wealth can talk about welfare. Without creating wealth, you cannot talk about the distribution of welfare. You have to develop the state to create wealth. Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world. Who is responsible? Day by day it is becoming poorer. This model is not acceptable. Delhi needs Narendra Modi ji’s model now,” he said at a press conference.

The Andhra CM further criticised the AAP government over critical issues including drinking water and corruption.

“There is no difference between drainage water and drinking water in Delhi…,” Naidu remarked.

“They (AAP) are talking about corruption… Compared to every other scam, the liquor scam is the worst,” he said.

Naidu, who campaigned for the BJP in Delhi on Sunday, also questioned the welfare schemes and called for a debate on the distribution of wealth.

“We have to debate from now onwards that if any politician creates wealth, then only they can talk about the distribution of wealth… That is the debate that needs to be discussed in the Delhi elections,” he added.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.