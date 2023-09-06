Delhi infrastructure will have lasting impression on G20 delegates: Atishi

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday said all preparations to welcome guests in the national capital for the G20 Summit have been made.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The international event will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

“Delhi’s revamped infrastructure will leave a lasting impression, and the MCD, PWD, Kejriwal government- all have collectively worked towards the beautification and remodelling of a number of roads in Delhi,” said Delhi PWD Minister Atishi and Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj during a joint press conference.

Addressing the joint press conference along with Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi said, “It is a matter of pride for our country that heads of state from various nations will be attending the G20 Summit in India. The government is confident that Delhi will undoubtedly leave a long-lasting impression on these esteemed delegates.”

Advertisement

She said G20 preparations have been in progress for several years, with multiple agencies and governments working together to give Delhi a remarkable makeover for the summit.

The Delhi PWD Minister commended the central government, saying, “The central government has constructed the magnificent ITPO complex in the past 4-5 years, where the G20 summit will take place. It is now ready to welcome guests from various nations.”

Atishi also highlighted the construction of an integrated transit corridor around the ITPO complex, which not only addresses long-term traffic issues in the area but also ensures the safe movement of delegates during the G20 Summit. This project was funded by ITPO, Government of India, and executed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government. The main tunnel in this corridor, from India Gate to Ring Road, directly accesses the ITPO complex and features five underpasses connected to it. This corridor stands as an engineering marvel, as it was constructed simultaneously with the ITPO complex without causing any disruption.

She said, “In addition to this, the Delhi government has undertaken the redevelopment and beautification of several major road stretches in the national capital, redesigning them to European road standards in recent years. These redesigned road stretches include an area of Ring Road from the Airport to Central Delhi, Aurobindo Marg, Vikas Marg, Lodhi Road, and Rajghat, which will not only extend a warm welcome to G20 guests but also remain as enduring infrastructure landmarks in Delhi. Bhairon Marg, adjacent to ITPO, has also undergone a redesign and beautification process.”

“In total, 10 new roads have been laid across key areas for the G20, encompassing Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Ullan Batar Marg, Mathura Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, JB Tito Marg, IP flyover to Hanuman Setu area on Ring Road, Mall Road to Kingsway Camp area, Netaji Subash Chandra Marg, and IP Flyover to Bhairon Marg area on Ring Road,” the Delhi PWD Minister said.

She added that besides road development, extensive beautification work has been carried out by the Delhi Government, including the installation of 31 statues and 90 fountains on PWD roads, planting 1.65 lakh plants for G20 preparation, and the installation of decorative lighting among others.

Providing additional details on G20 preparations undertaken by the Delhi Government and MCD, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “In conjunction with the Delhi Government, the MCD has also worked tirelessly to ready Delhi for the G20 Summit. The major works done for G20 are primarily under the jurisdiction of either PWD or MCD.”

He emphasised that both agencies have been working tirelessly for several months to prepare Delhi for the G20 Summit. The MCD has rejuvenated various markets in Delhi, including South Extension Market Part 1-2, Lajpat Nagar Market, PVR Anupam Cinema Market, Saket and RK Puram. Additionally, a G20 park has been established in GK 2 Market, and sculptures made from 250 metric tonnes of waste have been showcased around ITPO.