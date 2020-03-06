As the death toll in the Delhi riots increased to 53, the Delhi high court on Friday directed all the hospitals to videograph post-mortems of those killed during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and IS Mehta directed the authorities to preserve the DNA samples of all the bodies and not dispose of any unidentified body till the next date of hearing on March 11.

The directions came while hearing a habeas corpus plea by a man seeking the whereabouts of his brother-in-law who went missing during the riots over the amended citizenship law. During the hearing, the court was informed by the police that the body of the missing person, Hamza, was recovered from a drain at Gokulpuri on Monday and his post-mortem would be conducted during the day at the RML Hospital.

On Thursday, Delhi Police arrested former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma who was died during the riots in northeast Delhi.