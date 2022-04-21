Delhi HC seeks report on construction of toilets for transgenders

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a status report from the city government on the steps it has taken for the construction of separate toilets for transgender persons.

A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also directed the Delhi government to apprise about the fresh construction of public places with the creation of toilets for the third gender persons. “If not, we direct the GNCTD to look into this aspect without any delay,” the bench said.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jasmine Kaur Chhabra, who sought to look into the matter in compliance with the Swacch Bharat Mission guidelines which emphasize the need for separate toilets for the transgender community.

The Delhi government informed the court that it has already issued a notice for the provisions in this regard.

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that there is a delay as the government sought a period of two years to build such toilets.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

In the PIL, the petitioner pointed out that every human being, irrespective of gender, has basic human rights including the use of separate public toilets, stating that not providing such facilities to transgender or third gender persons will be in violation of Articles 14 and 21.