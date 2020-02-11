The Delhi High Court today sought the Centre’s response to a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year.

The High Court bench comprising of of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police seeking their stand on the petition filed by a Jamia student Md Minhajuddin, who lost vision in his one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in the other.

Md Minhajuddin in his petition has also asked for compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him and also the registration of an FIR against police personnel involved in the incident.

The petition has also sought directions to the authorities to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job commensurate with his qualifications.

On December 15 last year, police took to lathi-charge and entered the varsity’s premises as well as fired tear gas shells inside the campus. Several buses and vehicles were torched in the national capital during the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia had then accused Delhi Police of forcefully entering the campus and beating up the students.

He had said that police entered the campus without permission and also alleged that the staff and students were being beaten and even forced to vacate the campus.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been pivotal in the anti-CAA protest as it came in news after police action against the protesters.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.