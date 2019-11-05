As police personnel marched on to the streets over repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Bar Councils of India and Delhi.

The high court has issued notices to the Bar Council of India and other Bar Associations on an application filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking modification of November 3 order for no coercive action against lawyers, be not applicable to subsequent incidents.

Besides, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal called a meeting at his home to review the situation.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has written to bar bodies asking them to identify lawyers “indulging in hooliganism” and requested advocates to end their protest, which is “bringing bad name to the institution”.

There have been incidents of attacks on police personnel by advocates after the scuffle at the Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2.

Tensions have been building up between the cops and lawyers after a parking row between the two groups escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court’s order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

A day after lawyers of Supreme Court held a protest march to India Gate, hundreds of Delhi police personnel have gathered at the Police Headquarters at ITO today protesting over the Saturday’s incident.

Meanwhile, family members of Delhi Police personnel held a protest at India Gate against the Tis Hazari scuffle.