Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP sign Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement

Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have signed a Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (CRCTA) to facilitate seamless movement of passenger vehicles in NCR.

The Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh of NCR have signed the CRCTA covering both Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage as the time of earlier agreements of Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement was coming to an end.

On the initiative of Member Secretary, NCRPB, and with the consent of the NCR participating states, NCRPB simultaneously worked on having the revised agreement.

One of the policy proposals of the Regional Plan-2021 for the National Capital Region is the unrestricted movement of buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws within NCR. Implementation of this policy is important to facilitate the movement of the general public Delhi and the rest of NCR seamlessly.

Now, as the NCR states have notified the Combined RCTA. NCR Planning Board issued the Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreements (CRCTA) covering both Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage.

The agreement provides for countersigning of permits/licenses for motor cabs/Taxis/Auto Rickshaw registered in NCR for seamless movement single point taxation for mass public transport vehicles of state transport undertaking inter-city buses. This would ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, help adherence to Clean Emission Norms, lay provisions for aggregators and e-vehicles as per MoRTH/MoP guidelines, and so on.

All Motor cabs/Taxis/Auto Rickshaws; all Educational Institution vehicles; and All Stage Carriage Buses of State Transport Undertakings (including City bus services) of NCR participating states will be covered under this agreement.

Besides, all permits and licenses would now on be issued only on Vaahan Software.

The CRCTA will come into force with immediate effect, and will be valid for the next 10 years.