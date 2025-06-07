Delhi Govt to set up Transgender Welfare Board to promote inclusive governance

In a significant step towards inclusive governance rooted in social justice, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced the formation of a Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board for the welfare of the transgender community.

The board will be responsible for policy formulation, implementation of welfare schemes, and grievance redressal related to the transgender community. The Chief Minister described the decision as a strong reflection of inclusive governance in the national capital.

Advertisement

“This is not merely a legal procedure, but a symbol of our unwavering commitment to ensure dignity, rights, and opportunities for the transgender community,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

Sharing more details, Gupta added that the board is a practical and powerful step towards building an empowered and Viksit Delhi, reaffirming the government’s commitment to equal rights for all.

She said the board will focus on policymaking, recommending welfare schemes, coordinating with various departments, and resolving community grievances. It will also ensure the timely issuance of identity certificates and ID cards.

According to the CM, transgender individuals will now be able to self-declare their gender identity and obtain identity documents from the District Magistrate.

“This is not just a legal formality but a reflection of the government’s deep commitment to provide dignity, rights, and opportunities to the community,” she reiterated.

Gupta further informed that the government is planning initiatives such as the construction of third-gender toilets in government buildings, dedicated hospital wards, and gender-specific healthcare services in government hospitals.

Sensitization and awareness campaigns in educational institutions and workplaces will also be conducted. In addition, temporary shelters, employment training, and social security schemes tailored for the transgender community are also on the anvil.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the decision reaffirms the values of equality and justice enshrined in the Indian Constitution.