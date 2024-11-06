Delhi govt to fast track shifting of HT power lines to ensure peoples’ safety

To provide relief to the citizens with a focus on their safety, the Delhi government has put the process of shifting high-tension power lines in the city on the fast track.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi issued directions to concerned officials to streamline policies in this regard.

For the implementation of the policies in the entire work, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will issue new guidelines to ensure transparency and timely payment for line shifting by power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

As a result, nine high-tension lines in Burari, Kirari, and Bawana constituencies will soon be shifted, an official statement said.

This will also speed up shifting in other areas where high-tension lines need to be moved, as under this policy, funds will be allocated for plans involving the shifting of 11kV, 33kV, and 66kV high-tension (HT) lines, as well as 400-volt low-tension (LT) lines, which are to be moved for the safety of the public.

For rural areas, farmers, public buildings, and unauthorised colonies, the government bears the full cost of shifting. Currently, power companies only shift high-tension lines after receiving 100 per cent advance payment, which has caused delays, a statement from the CM office added.

However, now high-tension lines will be shifted with just a 30 per cent advance payment. DERC will soon issue the necessary guidelines for this.

According to the Delhi government, the high tension lines that need to be shifted are in the places including Outer North Delhi’s Nithari Chowk to PSM School, Pratap Vihar-3, from Vishal Mega Mart to Nag Mandir, Kirari, and other areas in the locality.

In the Burari assembly constituency as well the HT lines are to be shifted from Shani Mandir Colony, Nangli Poona Extension, and Kushak-I.