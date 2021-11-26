Delhi govt to move resolution on repealing farm laws

In a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is likely to move a resolution to repeal the Centre’s three farm laws.

Along with that, the Delhi government will demand compensation for the families of over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the protests and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, according to an official source.

Besides, the state government will also demand the withdrawal of cases registered against the protesting farmers in the past one year.

It will seek the removal as well as the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The resolution will be moved by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai.

In a bulletin issued on Monday, the Delhi government had said that the sessions of the Legislative Assembly will commence on Friday at 11 a.m.

The Assembly has asked MLAs to follow all Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.