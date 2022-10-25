Delhi firecracker ban: After two years of covid restrictions, the people of Delhi celebrated Diwali with a ‘bang’ this year, despite a ban on bursting firecrackers. The celebration was such that the people of Delhi bursted crackers throughout Diwali night, which eventually surged the air pollution to a dangerous level.

According to a police source, a ban on bursting fire crackers is underway in the National Capital, failing to which, the violators were to be fined or jailed. But, despite the provision of punishment the implementation failed miserably.

Although the police were set on alert, and action was ensured on people found violating the rule, the bursting of fire crackers in Delhi was no less than previous years. The increase in bursting of crackers, not only increased the level of pollution but it also resulted in significant increase in incidents of fire this year.

According to the data from the fire department, 201 fire calls were received at the fire stations all over Delhi. The incident reported this year is 49 more than previous year Diwali eve, which was reportedly 152 incidents. However, the fire incidents were reported to be 205 in the year 2020.

A police source said, police teams were regularly prosecuting people caught violating the ban, but it wasn’t enough, as it was difficult for police to trace out people at every corner of the area, who were involved in bursting crackers.

According to a police official, an intense vigilance was mounted over selling and bursting of crackers in Delhi by Delhi Police from the beginning of this month. As per data, the police prosecuted 150 people involved in the illegal sale of firecrackers and seized about 17,357 kg of crackers from them between October 1 and October 24. Apart from this, 23 people are facing police action, who were caught bursting crackers red handed and over 3kg of fire crackers were seized from them.

Strictness for selling not for bursting…

According to a source, due to the ban on sale of firecrackers in the capital city, people bought it from the border areas and along the areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). Most of the fire crackers were brought from the neighbouring states. Apart from this, people were also reported to be selling crackers silently in some areas of Delhi.

It is even said that Delhi Police was strict on the sale of crackers and took a strict action on people involved in it. But, the strictness was not the same for those involved in bursting firecrackers. The lack of action on bursting of firecrackers left people fearless of the law.

BJP leader viral video…

A video of the BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga bursting crackers is going viral on social media. Among the two viral videos, surfaced on social media, Bagga is seen bursting crackers in one of them, while he can be seen distributing crackers to childrens in another video.

After the video went viral on social media, some netizens are asking for a police action against him, considering the action as a violation of the rules.